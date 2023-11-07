Exclusive: Liverpool legend set for shock January exit, with big-name signing to take his place

Al Ahli are ready to offload former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino in January, alerting a number of clubs across Europe and South America, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 32-year-old has struggled to find his feet in Saudi Arabia since making the switch from Anfield to Al Ahli last summer.

Firmino has not found the net since his three goals on debut against Al Hazem in August – stretching his scoreless run to 12 games.

Now, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Al Ahli are prepared to listen to offers for Firmino when the transfer window reopens in January to allow them to make room in their squad for any potential new signings.

This would allow the Saudi club to reduce the number of foreign players in their squad and give them the opportunity to bring in another big-name signing.

They have already acquired the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin and Eduoard Mendy in a stunning £170m spree in the last transfer window.

Firmino still has over two years remaining on his Al-Ahli contract after signing a three-year deal following his departure from Liverpool.

Clubs from Europe, South America consider Firmino approach

News of Firmino’s potential availability in the New Year has piqued interest from several sides in Europe and South America who are looking to bolster their attacking options in January.

The 32-year-old was one of the biggest names to move to the Saudi Pro League last summer arriving as a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of last season.

Firmino remains something of a cult hero at Anfield. He scored 111 goals in 362 games for Liverpool after joining from Hoffenheim in 2015.

The Brazilian enjoyed a very eight-year stint with the Merseyside club, helping them to win seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Now, it seems that Firmino could make a shock return to European, or indeed South American football in January as he looks to end his glittering career with a flourish.

Whether or not Premier League clubs will be interested remains to be seen, but given his record in England, it wouldn’t be a major shock.

