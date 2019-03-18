EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, Newcastle chasing top Middlesbrough prospect

Middlesbrough look set to lose one of their brightest prospects in the shape of Bilal Brahimi, we can reveal.

The French teenager joined Boro in 2017 from Portuguese side Leixoes, making his first-team debut in the League Cup earlier this season.

But Boro’s hierarchy have failed to agree a new deal with the 18-year-old, who now has a host of clubs of in England and France looking to seal his signature.

Liverpool and local rivals Newcastle are both keen on the player, but we understand that Ligue 1 side Rennes, who were recently knocked out of the Europa League by Arsenal, are more likely to win the race for his signature.

