EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool eye £15m Stoke man after Salah suggestion

Liverpool are poised to make a move to sign a second Egyptian this summer in the shape of Stoke City star Ramadan Sobhi, TEAMtalk has been told.

Mohamed Salah has proved a huge success for the Anfield giants having already struck 36 goals in all competitions for the Reds and we have been told Jurgen Klopp is now keen to bring in a second Egyptian in Sohbi.

Our sources have told us that Salah has given his fellow countryman a glowing recommendation to Klopp and his coaching staff. Indeed, having watched the player prior to his move to Stoke, Reds scouts are now understood to have taken more than a passing interest in the player and have been to watch him in action a number of times in recent months.

Sobhi joined Stoke in 2016 for just £5million and the Potters are likely to make a profit of around £10million, after we were told the Potters would be willing to sell for a fee of around £15million.

The Reds also hope the possible signing of Sobhi will further help their efforts to keep their star man happy at Anfield, with the bargain £36.9m capture from Roma reportedly attracting admiring glances from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Although Liverpool have no intention of selling Salah, Tuesday’s papers claim Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been in contact with the Reds to express their willingness to spend a world-record £200million to sign him this summer.

