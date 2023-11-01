Exclusive: Liverpool race Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal for Irish wonderkid

Liverpool face competition from Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal and Celtic in the race for Irish youngster Naj Razi who has also been watched by La Liga giants, TEAMtalk understands.

Agents from around the world are flocking to Ireland as the country continues to an incredible amount of talent. A very exciting era is on the horizon for Irish fans and a new name is attracting scouts form the world’s biggest clubs.

Naj Razi is the latest youngster who is being tracked by European giants including Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool. The Shamrock Rovers product has been heavily scouted and could move in the coming months.

Sources sate that Liverpool have been one of the most active in their interest with their scouts present at multiple matches and a drive within the club to attract more of the best young talent to Anfield.

Juergen Klopp is keen to introduce more top youngsters into the fold with the likes of Ben Doak and Harvey Elliot breaking into the first team over recent seasons. Sources close to Razi say a move to Liverpool would excite the 17-year-old.

They face competition as Manchester City have also sent scouts to Ireland to find the best talent and Razi has been on the Cityzens’ radar also. City have the benefit of offering higher wages with their youth players being some of the highest earning youngsters in the Premier League.

Rovers face a major challenge to keep hold of their talent as a small fee would be all that required to sanction a deal. This is one of the major attractions for clubs to act fast in the hope of landing one of the country’s most exciting talents for a very small price of around £250k.

READ MORE: Liverpool desire to sign elite forward sparks Bayern panic, as German media begs player to stay

Real Madrid also scouting Razi

Real Madrid have also been heavily scouting the UK and Ireland over the past 8 months with a new drive to find the best talents. Razi has been a player they have watched but like City and Liverpool they are yet to make their official move.

Sources are suggesting that the Premier League sides hold the advantage over the La Liga giants and a move to England would be more desirable for the teenage sensation at this time. However the pull of Madrid is always hard to ignore.

Celtic, Chelsea and Arsenal have all watched Razi too but haven’t been spoken about by those close to a potential deal as frontrunners at this stage. There is an expectancy of offers for the attacking midfielder in January so those interested will be forced to move quickly.

Naj Razi has made 3 appearances for Shamrock Rovers this season but has represented his country at every level of the youth system, most recently playing for the Ireland under-17’s.

Real are no strangers to recruiting young talent, having added England sensation Jude Bellingham to their ranks over the summer. The 20-year-old put pen to paper on a six-year deal in Spain and has already managed 13 goals and three assists in 13 appearances this season.

Real also managed to get a deal done for Turkish teenager Arda Guler who Premier League giants Liverpool and Newcastle, as well as fellow La Liga giants Barcelona, all tried to sign. The 18-year-old signed a six-year deal in Madrid but is yet to make a senior appearance.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool identify ideal Joe Gomez upgrade but Arsenal could scupper Jurgen Klopp transfer plan