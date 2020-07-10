Liverpool are not pursuing a proposed deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, TEAMtalk have been told.

Widespread reports suggested Liverpool officials had agreed terms with Thiago’s advisers over a £30m transfer.

But Anfield insiders were quick to dismiss those stories, as they denied they had held talks over a possible transfer.

Now TEAMtalk have been informed once more that Liverpool have made no attempts to bring Thiago to Anfield. Even though manager Jurgen Klopp has previously confirmed he is an admirer of the 29-year-old midfielder.

Liverpool’s policy of signing young players has proved to be highly successful in recent years.

So a move to Thiago would have been something of a diversion from that policy.

His future at Bayern remains in doubt after the club confirmed he had rejected a new contract offer. That means he has just one year left on his current deal.

A return to Barcelona hsd also been mentioned as a possibility. But the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis may limit Thiago’s options.

That could open up the prospect of the player signing a new deal at Bayern, with Liverpool apparently not an option for him.

Klopp makes Henderson assurances after confirming injury news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson’s season is over due to a knee injury.

Henderson was forced off in the midweek win over Brighton after a collision with Yves Bissouma.

The Reds chief said: “Hendo is the best possible of all bad news: it is a knee injury but no surgery needed.

“But he will not play any more in the latter stages of this season. I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season.” Read more…