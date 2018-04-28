EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal target South Korean star

Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are all keen on landing South Korean prospect Kim Min-jae, we can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old defender was named Young Player of the Year in Korea last year, and is already a full international with five caps.

Kim has been earning rave reviews, and he is set to be at the World Cup finals this summer, after which point – a number of European clubs are hoping that he might be able to undertake trials.

Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal have registered their interest and hope to be able to get the chance to take a closer look at him.