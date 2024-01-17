Exclusive: Major exit fear sees Fulham step up pursuit of Chelsea star also wanted by Nott’m Forest, Napoli

Fulham are seriously concerned about Tosin Adarabioyo leaving the club and the Cottagers are resultantly battling Nottingham Forest, Napoli and Roma for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chalobah is poised to leave Chelsea this month as they look to secure funds to bring in yet more top talent, which will in turn help Mauricio Pochettino push his side up the Premier League table. Chalobah, a long-term servant of Chelsea’s, has a multitude of interest but one club in particular has begun to advance in recent days.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fulham hold serious interest in the centre-back as part of their aim to strengthen Marco Silva’s defensive options. Fulham signing Chalobah would see them bring in the brother of one of their former players, defensive midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

One key reason for Fulham’s pursuit of the younger Chalobah is uncertainty over Tosin’s future. The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is wanted by a number of clubs in England and across Europe. Indeed, Monaco and even Bayern Munich have been linked with Tosin, and losing him would increase Fulham’s need to bring in another centre-half.

Chalobah has strong interest from around Italy, and on Monday TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Napoli and Roma are rivalling Forest for the ex-England U21 international. However, Fulham will try to upset the party by launching a bid before the January window closes.

Forest had a £25m bid for Chalobah accepted over the summer, but the move did not reach completion and he remained at Stamford Bridge. Other potential suitors this month include Crystal Palace and Inter Milan, though Fulham are taking strides as they look to forge an agreement in the coming weeks.

Fulham have been told they will have to match Forest’s previous £25m proposal in order to get Chelsea to sign off on the player’s exit.

The Cottagers believe they have a good chance at landing the 24-year-old, as he would rather remain in the Premier League than move abroad. Jose Mourinho’s departure from Roma may have put that move on ice for now, too.

Fulham hold a good relationship with Chalobah and his entourage due to the family’s connection with the club and the Chelsea academy product would be keen to talk with them about a potential switch.

