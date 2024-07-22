Rangers are in the midst of a busy transfer window that is hugely dependent on player sales as Phillipe Clement looks to usher in a new era at Ibrox.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that negotiations are ongoing with a number of their first-team stars and the next few weeks could see several leave the club.

Clement has been open with fans that Rangers need to sell before they can afford to bring in any more new talent, after tying up deals for six new players already.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that club captain James Tavernier, arguably their most important player, is close to leaving Ibrox amid talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Tavernier, however, is not alone and we understand the only Rangers player who is considered ‘not for sale’ is goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The Glasgow giants have a very high asking price for the England international and there is a certainty behind the scenes that no club will match their demands.

Conor Goldson is another Rangers star who is set to leave the club. The defender boarded a flight to Cyprus on Monday morning as sources hint at a potential move to the Cypriot Premier League.

Goldson’s departure would take a huge chunk of the wage bill and make room for more fresh legs to come into the side.

Sheffield Wednesday plot move for Rangers star

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers winger Scott Wright has serious interest from the Championship and is also likely to leave in the coming weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday, who miraculously survived relegation last season, have held provisional talks with Wright’s agents but are yet to make an official bid for the 26-year-old.

Rangers are set to see a huge turnover of players this summer having already parted ways with John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John McLaughlin, Robbie McCrorie and Kemar Roofe.

This has left Clement with the difficult task of rebuilding a side who have failed to stop Celtic in the last three seasons form winning the Scottish Premiership.

However, the manager is taking a patient approach and will wait to sign capable players who also hold a sell on value.

Work on new additions is ongoing behind the scenes at Rangers and it will be a fast paced late flurry as they try to put together a side capable of a title challenge and qualifying for the Champions League.

