Exclusive: Man City beaten, with Crystal Palace star Guardiola loves set to sign new Eagles contract

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace have made a breakthrough in talks with Eberechi Eze, and the midfielder is set to sign a new long-term deal with the club.

The Eagles have managed to tie down a number of big names in recent months with Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew and Sam Johnstone all putting pen to paper with Crystal Palace – and we can reveak that Eze is now set to follow suit.

TEAMtalk understands that the England international rejected several offers from other clubs during the summer. Manchester City took a keen interest in a possible deal, for example, with Pep Guardiola thought to be a big admirer of his.

But now, we can exclusively reveal that Crystal Palace are very close to tying Eze down to fresh terms, which will see the player more than treble his current salary.

We also understand that the attacking midfielder’s new deal will include a substantial release clause, but it is unclear at this stage what price it will be set at.

Once Eze is tied down, Crystal Palace will then look at new deals for defensive stars Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, which will come as good news to the Eagles’ supporters.

Eze has scored 16 times for Palace in 98 appearances, while also contributing 15 assists in that time, ensuring the gifted midfielder has a goal contribution every 3.1 times he pulls on the shirt.

