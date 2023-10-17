Exclusive: Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd poised to battle for sensational 16-year-old Irish striker

Premier League big guns Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are tracking Irish wonderkid Mason Melia, TEAMtalk understands.

The teenage striker enhanced his growing reputation with a hat-trick on his Republic of Ireland U17s debut in a European U17 Championship qualifier against Armenia, with a host of scouts watching him in action.

St Patrick’s Athletic starlet Melia is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe after impressing at club and international level in the last 12 months.

Melia made his senior debut for St Patrick’s Athletic as a 15-year-old and he became the youngest goalscorer in the League of Ireland Premier Division in July with a goal against UCD.

The 16-year-old has gone on to score two goals and provide one assist in seven appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic and his potential has brought him onto the radar of a host of Europe’s top clubs.

Melia has already enjoyed trial spells at Manchester City and Chelsea, while other clubs including Manchester United are also keen to take the player on a trial stint.

The Premier League trio see Melia as a potential star in the making and they are keen to steal a march on their rivals by making a move for the teenager.

St Patrick’s Athletic are aware of the growing interest in Melia and are bracing themselves for offers for the attacking sensation in the near future.

