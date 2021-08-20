EXCLUSIVE: Club with Man City connections join mad dash for EFL starlet

Reading are in danger of losing another of their top youngsters, with a Belgian side with connections to Man City among two European clubs chasing Imari Samuels, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Royals are no strangers to losing bright talent to big foreign clubs having seen the likes of Omar Richards and Danny Loader move abroad – joining Bayern Munich and Porto respectively.

The 18-year-old left-back is part of Veljko Paunovic’s first-team squad. Despite being highly rated he is yet to make his league debut for the club.

Nevertheless, he has caught the eye in the youth ranks and has already graduated to their Premier League 2 team at Under-23 level.

Samuels was called into the England Under-19 squad over the summer, underlining his potential and ability.

Now we can reveal that Monaco and Belgian side Lommel – part of the famed City Group – are amongst the sides chasing him. He has just 12-months left on his current deal.

Lommel became the ninth club to join the City Group stable after the parent company of Man City acquired the Belgian side in 2020.

We understand that a host of Premier League clubs are also checking on him. As such, Reading now face a huge battle to retain the services of another of their brightest talents.

