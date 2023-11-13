Exclusive: Man City and Crystal Palace scout Irish wonderkid who is available at cut-price

Manchester City and Crystal Palace are among the clubs who have been scouting Irish youngster Adam Murphy who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at St. Patricks.

Irish football is producing an incredible amount of talent and clubs from around Europe are upping their scouting numbers in the country.

One young player has attracted a lot of interest and was watched by a number of clubs at the weekend including Man City.

Murphy has been excellent in his breakthrough season at St. Patricks and was watched by a collection of academy scouts during the Irish cup final at the weekend. Sources say at least 10 clubs had a representative in attendance.

Man City have been confirmed to TEAMtalk as one of those clubs and are looking to add more Irish talent into their ranks. They have watched the 18-year-old on several occasions this season and are understood to be keen on his signature.

Championship sides Derby County and Southampton also had scouts watching the final as they try to find the best young talent in the country to help them back to the English Premier League. There is major competition, and they will face a challenge to convince the teenager to join their ranks.

Crystal Palace were also at the match to watch a number of players, including Murphy, and have already got a good history in bringing in some of the best Irish talent.

Killian Phillips is currently contracted to the club and moved to Selhurst Park from Drogheda United in the summer of 2022.

This is a bonus for Palace as Murphy is represented by the same agency and the relationship is already in place for a potential deal.

Murphy is available at cut-price

Murphy can sign on a pre-contract deal in January with his current contract set to expire at the end of the month and all that would be required is a small development fee of around £200,000 to be paid to his club.

Bristol City have also held strong interest and had contact with the representatives of Murphy over a potential deal. They held talks in the summer window but a deal did not come to fruition and now they face missing out with so many clubs chasing his signature.

Murphy played 22 minuets of the Irish Cup final at the weekend and helped his side to a 3-1 victory that seen them lift the trophy. His cameo was impressive once again and sources believe he will leave the club in the coming months.

The central midfielder is a product of Belvedere FC and joined St. Pats in the summer of 2020 where he has since progressed into a top young talent.

