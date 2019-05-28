EXCLUSIVE: Man City forward to join Sane in asking for summer exit

Gabriel Jesus is set to ask Manchester City to let him follow Leroy Sane out of the club, we have exclusively learned.

The 22-year-old Brazilian started just eight league games this season, and just two in 2019. He was handed a start in the FA Cup final, but City’s hierarchy are aware of his discontent.

Sane has already convinced City to let him leave and Bayern Munich are in talks to land him, and now City are considering what to do with Jesus.

Atletico Madrid, who are to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer, have already made contact – letting City know that they would be keen on doing a deal – whilst Paris Saint Germain consider Jesus an ideal replacement, should they lose Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!