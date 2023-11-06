Exclusive: Man City icon to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, with Guardiola willing to sell for £60m

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester City could sell Kevin de Bruyne at the end of the season, with Saudi club Al Nassr very interested.

The Saudi Pro League has their eye on the world’s most high-profile players as they try to build the best division in the world.

During the summer window, they managed to lure the likes of Jordan Henderson and Ruben Neves to the Gulf State, but couldn’t convince other stars like Mohamed Salah to make the switch.

De Bruyne, like Salah, has been a target for SPL chiefs for some time and TEAMtalk understands that he could be convinced to leave Manchester City and European football altogether next summer.

There was no official approach for the 32-year-old in the summer transfer window, but TEAMtalk sources state that he was ‘sounded out’ over a move to Saudi.

De Bruyne has been one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players since joining Man City from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning everything including five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

The Belgian is reaching the end of his career, however, and Man City are looking at potential replacements and tactical solutions to life without him.

De Bruyne is also becoming more injury-prone. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since mid-August – a problem that has plagued him for the last two years – which has prompted Guardiola to look at long-term solutions to his absence.

Man City will demand around £60m for De Bruyne

De Bruyne’s situation at Man City has given Saudi clubs genuine hope that they will be able to seal a deal.

He will officially be in the last year of his contract in eight months and TEAMtalk sources suggest that the Cityzens are keen to cash in at the end of the season.

Guardiola will look to bring in a long-term replacement for De Bruyne, although the manager is well aware that the Belgian has huge boots to fill.

Al-Nassr hold the most concrete interest in De Bruyne. TEAMtalk understands that Cristiano Ronaldo’s team are keen to agree a deal next summer, as they aim to fill their squad with household names.

De Bruyne would most likely cost around £60m, despite the midfielder’s age and contract status.

If De Bruyne does make the switch to Saudi, he would become one of the highest-paid players in the world. TEAMtalk sources in Saudi are confident that Al Nassr can convince him to make the move.

January will also be a big window for the Saudi Pro League as they continue to be linked with other stars from Europe. Those close to the activity state that the summer of 2024 will be one of the biggest spending transfer windows in history.

