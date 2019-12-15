Nigerian sensation Ibrahim Said could be heading for the Premier League in 2020 with Manchester City leading the chase for the brilliant teenager, TEAMtalk understands.

The 17-year-old forward was one of the stars of the recent Under-17 World Cup in Brazil, where he scored a hat-trick against Ecuador.

Said is currently with the Dabo Babes Academy, but has been in Europe and attended the Ballon d’Or awards as he was nominated for Goal of the Tournament.

Now City are hoping to persuade Said to move to England, although neighbours Manchester United are also keen, along with Liverpool and Chelsea.

But our sources have informed us the biggest dangers to land him appear to be Portuguese giants Porto and Sporting Lisbon, who are trying to entice him to begin his career with them.

City have been tipped to make transfer raids in January, with a new defender reported to be very much on top of their shopping list.

However, Pep Guardiola, when questioned about their plans for next month, was quick to play down talk that City could look to spend.

“The players who start the season will finish the season. No business,” he is quoted as saying.

City travel to Arsenal on Sunday looking for a win to close the gap on leaders Liverpool to 11 points.