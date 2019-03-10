EXCLUSIVE: Man City line up move for Norwich starlet

Manchester City are ready to make a shock summer move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, we can reveal.

The 19-year-old has emerged this season as the best full-back in the Championship, and City’s scouts have been ‘mesmerised’ by his displays and they believe he could be a perfect capture.

Aarons has come through the youth system at Carrow Road after arriving from Luton as a 16-year-old, and although a right-back he is also comfortable on the left – which would be ideal for City, who have been caught out this season with a lack of cover on each side.

Aarons has a long-term deal at Norwich – but City scouts believe he could make an instant impact at the Etihad.

Tottenham have also been linked with the youngster and have been previously tipped to make a £15million move for the player this summer.