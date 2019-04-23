EXCLUSIVE: Man City looking to beat Man Utd to key Tottenham star

Manchester City are considering rivalling neighbours Manchester United for the signature of Toby Alderweireld, we can reveal.

The 30-year-old centre-back has a release clause that allows him to leave Tottenham for just £25million this summer, and this has attracted interest from around Europe.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain have all made it known they would be happy to take the former Southampton star – but the Belgian is believed to be keen on staying in the Premier League.

United have long been favourites to land the player, but now City are looking closely at Alderweireld – who they realise would be a cut-price way of bolstering their defence.

City are in the market for a long-term partner to Aymeric Laporte. Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have both failed to live up to expectations of the club’s hierarchy and captain Vincent Kompany is only able to play a certain amount of games given his fitness levels – meaning there is room for another defender.

Despite City’s interest, United remain confident that Alderweireld will opt to join them.

Spurs could very well take a player from United to replace him, with Eric Bailly believed to be a player Mauricio Pochettino would consider.

One player who both City and United are set to miss out on is Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele. The midfield ace is set to seal a £60million move to Juventus – who have beaten off interest from the Manchester pair.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!