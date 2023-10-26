Sources: Bids feared, with Man City ‘hugely impressed’ by Newcastle, Aston Villa midfield target

Bayer Leverkusen are fearing bids in January for their midfield star Exequiel Palacios, with a host of Premier League clubs checking on the Argentina international, according to TEAMtalk sources.

The Argentine star only recently penned a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen, which is now due to last until the end of the 2027-28 season, but he is garnering a huge amount of interest from across Europe.

Palacios is shining under Xabi Alonso, who has used him in all eight Bundesliga games so far this season, so it is no surprise his form is attracting attention.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the sides looking at the 25-year-old, but TEAMtalk can reveal there is also interest from England.

We understand that Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all watched him in recent months and have been hugely impressed.

Bayer, though, are insistent that they don’t want to lose any of their star men in January as they are making a real push for the Bundesliga title.

Alonso has guided his side to the top of the Bundesliga table after eight games, from which they are yet to taste defeat. That said, they only have a one-point lead at this stage and there is a long way to go.

Palacios has been on their books since January 2020, when they welcomed him from River Plate in his native country. In the time since, he has made 96 appearances and scored 10 goals for his current club.

Capped 27 times by Argentina, he was a member of their World Cup winning squad in December, featuring in one group match, the round of 16 and the semi-final (as a substitute on each occasion).

