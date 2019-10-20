EXCLUSIVE: Man City scouts identify £70m target as Sane exit is agreed

Manchester City’s scouts have identified Mikel Oyarzabal as their top summer striking target, we can reveal.

City are prepared to let Leroy Sane depart for Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and City’s scouts believe the 22-year-old Real Sociedad star is the perfect option.

Sane suffered a cruciate knee injury ahead of the new season, but is on schedule to return in December.

Sane has just 18-months left on his contract and has made it clear to City that he wants to join Bayern – who are ready to pay City’s asking price of over £100million.

And City, who returned to winning ways at Crystal Palace on Saturday, will use the majority of that to make a move for Oyarzabal – whose release clause is just shy of £70million.

Paris Saint Germain and Borussia Dortmund are also believed to have looked closely at the Spanish international, but City are confident that they are firmly in pole position to land the young Basque forward.