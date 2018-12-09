EXCLUSIVE: Man City seek January deal for Japanese starlet

Manchester City are looking to tie up a January deal for Japanese star Ritsu Doan.

The 20-year-old is currently with Dutch outfit Groningen, who he joined in the summer of 2017 – and City were keen on him even back then – but Doan was happy to his chance in the Eredivisie.

The diminutive attacking midfielder has settled well and City’s scouts have been keeping close tabs on him, and now the club are fearful that he could be snapped up by one of their European rivals – with Chelsea, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all taking a keen interest in recent months.

But City are confident they can broke a deal with Groningen, who believe Doan is their best prospect since Arjen Robben came through their youth ranks.

City are happy for Doan to remain in Holland, potentially even for an extra season – but they want him signed and sealed in January, in order to make sure his long-term future is with them.