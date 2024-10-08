Exclusive: Man Utd, Arsenal hunting keeper with stunning record who’s turned Gunners down already

Sam Tickle is on the radar of Man Utd and Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester United are tracking in-form Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as they look at bolstering their goalkeeping options, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tickle has been in outstanding form for League One Wigan this season, keeping six consecutive clean sheets to enhance his reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in the country.

His clean sheet percentage of 70 per cent is the best in League One so far this season.

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in Tickle and considered signing him in the summer transfer window before loaning Neto from Bournemouth as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Reports in fact suggested that they were forced to go after Neto after Tickle turned them down in order to stay in the lower leagues for now.

Gunners scouts have continued to keep tabs on Tickle’s progress and they can only have been impressed by the England under-21 international’s form so far this season.

United have also made regular checks on Tickle as they look to bring in a young keeper to provide cover and competition for No.1 Andre Onana.

United’s current No.2 Altay Bayindir has hardly featured since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2023 – playing just 90 minutes this season – and the Turkey international could consider a move away in search of regular first-team football.

Tickle appeals to Arsenal and United due to his age (22) and potential, while he would also boost their home-grown quota.

Wigan are aware of the growing interest in Tickle and they are bracing themselves for offers for the shot-stopper when the transfer window reopens in January.

Man Utd round-up: Ten Hag replacements in sight

United boss Erik ten Hag seems to be on the ropes after a poor start to the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter are being considered to replace him.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof could leave on a free to AC Milan, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic courting him, and Joshua Zirkzee could head back to Italy, with Roma, Juventus and Milan after him.

Angel Gomes could make a return of his own, from Lille to United, stating he’d find it difficult to turn down a move back to Old Trafford, after coming through the club’s academy, before finding his feet in senior football in France.

Tickle leading in League One

Tickle is the most in-form goalkeeper in League One this season, having already gotten close to achieving half the 15 clean sheets he kept in 46 games in the league last season.