Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to join the bidding for Gabriel Brazao, we can reveal.

The 18-year-old, who is the latest goalkeeping star to emerge from Brazil, is currently with Cruzeiro and is already attracting attention from Inter Milan and Roma.

With the likes of Alisson and Ederson emerging as the best goalkeepers in the world, but also carrying some of the biggest transfer fees which Liverpool and Manchester City have been happy to pay – Brazil’s goalkeeping prowess has now attracted the scouts to their homeland.

Now Brazilian youth star Brazao looks the latest goalkeeping sensation and United and Roma are ready to pounce and are gearing up bids of £3million to try and get a deal done.

Arsenal are also on the lookout for back-up to Bernd Leno and view Brazao as a long-term back-up to veteran stopper Petr Cech.