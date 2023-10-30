Exclusive: Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Dortmund interested in unwanted Chelsea defender

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is set to be forced out of the club, with Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all keen on signing the 24-year-old.

Chalobah will leave Chelsea in the coming months and a race is now developing for the defender’s signature. The England youth international was close to an exit in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not happen and his club want him off the books.

As a product of the Chelsea academy, the centre back is a huge supporter of the club and is not happy that he is being forced to leave. He would rather stay and fight for his place, but has been told he is not in the long-term thinking of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Thomas Tuchel gave Chalobah his breakthrough when he handed him his senior debut during his time in charge of the club, and the relationship between the pair remains very positive. Sources state that Bayern Munich, where Tuchel is now in charge, are an option for a potential deal in January.

Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are also extremely interested in doing a deal for the Sierra Leone born star and have spoken with his agents about the prospect of a move to Signal Iduna Park in 2024.

However, both German sides could face further competition as sources have indicated that Manchester United are also monitoring Chalobah’s situation closely and are considering a move to try and keep him in England.

Chalobah would prefer to stay in the Premier League

Chelsea will be looking for a fee in the region of £45million, but there is a degree of flexibility as the club want to sell so they can bring in multiple new signings during the winter window.

The Blues fanbase are not happy to see the club selling yet another product of the academy after the departures of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Lewis Hall and Mason Mount during the summer.

The latter is now at Old Trafford and he could be joined by Chalobah if the Red Devils push to do a deal.

Sources also say that Chalobah would be keen to stay in England if possible and a move to a top six side could be hard to refuse. The defender, who turned down a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer window, wants to play European football.

It remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd will enter a bidding war as they have a limited budget for the upcoming transfer window and would rely on outgoings to be able to facilitate any big winter deal.

Trevoh Chalobah has made 63 senior appearances for his boyhood club and has been at Stamford Bridge since he was just 14 years of age.

The 24-year-old has not featured in a competitive match for Chelsea this season due to a hamstring injury, having last appeared against Fulham in pre-season in July.

