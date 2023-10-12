Exclusive: Man Utd, Chelsea actively pursuing ‘German Paul Pogba’, as three-way transfer battle takes shape

Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested in FC Schalke 04 sensation Assan Ouedraogo, TEAMtalk understands – and the 17-year-old has even been billed as the ‘German Paul Pogba’.

The Bundesliga has consistently produced some of the best talent in world football and yet again it is seeing another group of top talents come through its ranks, none more so than Ouedraogo, the teenage wonderkid who has made an instant impact at Schalke and jumped onto the radar of some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Ouedraogo is well known within the academy system in Germany and has been capped at every level of youth international football. He also signed a lucrative deal to be represented by Adidas recently, as more attention comes his way.

That attention has reached some of the most illustrious teams in the world with sources stating that Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern have all taken an active interest in him.

The Germany youth international has featured nine times for Schalke in the Bundesliga 2 division this season and TEAMtalk understands that both Man Utd and Chelsea have been in attendance to watch a number of those games.

The right-footed midfielder was a product of local club Union 09 Mulheim before Schalke scouts spotted his talent in 2014 and brought him into their academy. Immediately he was coveted as a very special player who possesses extremely high potential.

A technically gifted player with a keen eye for a pass, he has been described as the ‘German Pogba’ and sources close to the player believe he is capable of reaching the same heights as the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Schalke are aware of his value and have him tied down to a contract until 2027, which officially becomes active on his 18th birthday on May 9 2024. But that has not deterred suitors who are eager to bring the talent to their club, with Chelsea understood to be the most keen to do business with Schalke.

Man Utd, Chelsea learn fee needed to sign Schalke ace

TEAMtalk has been told a fee of around £15million is expected to be the starting point for discussions, but Schalke will be keen to get as much money as possible for one of the best talents the club has seen in years.

There is likely to be a battle for his signature come summer 2024 as his trajectory is very exciting. The youngster is already starting to look like the real deal.

Several agents are currently trying to tempt him to work with them as they know he is the next starlet set to make a big move in the near future.

