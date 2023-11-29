Exclusive: Man Utd, Chelsea given Marc Guehi hope as Crystal Palace reach major decision

Crystal Palace plan to delay any decision on selling Marc Guehi until after Euro 2024 and the player himself is keen to remain at Selhurst Park until the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Manchester United and Chelsea are being linked with the England defender while Tottenham and Arsenal have also been tracking him as a future transfer target.

The player’s ambition in the game will eventually lead to a transfer but sources are indicating that there is “no chance” Palace will cash in during the January transfer window. Beyond that, it is expected they will not look to seriously contemplate a sale until after England have appeared at the European Championship in Germany, given the player’s value is likely to rise if he is part of a successful campaign.

Guehi, 23, is already valued at £60million by Palace and the player himself is not looking to drive a transfer when we get to the new year.

He has always viewed this season as one that was important in terms of stability and form in order to give himself the best chance of being a key player for Gareth Southgate at the end of the season. Spurs and Arsenal have already been made aware of that fact and Man United will be sent the same message if they were to come knocking.

Summer 2024 will be a different story for interested parties, as the chances of a transfer are much higher.

Chelsea interest in Guehi return

Chelsea will be interested in how the situation pans out as they sold him to Palace in 2021 and have a sell-on clause included in the deal that took him across London.

There are some suggestions that Mauricio Pochettino may even become interested in taking him back to Stamford Bridge as he looks for Premier League experience in his back line.

Palace are currently going through a difficult period, with Cheick Doucoure added to the injury list and a tough spell of games on the horizon.

The future of manager Roy Hodgson is being questioned but his job is safe for the time being and he has the task of trying to ensure this season ends in a comfortable finish so that Palace can then contemplate the long-term future.

Looking at Hodgson’s successor, Palace are reportedly keen on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper who is the subject of admiration from several clubs after he successfully guided Forest to the top flight in the 2021/22 season and kept them in the league, narrowly avoiding relegation at the very end of the campaign.

But Cooper has had an underwhelming start to the new campaign and Forest have won just one of their last nine Premier League games. Hodgson is also reportedly under a bit of pressure in London after a similarly disappointing start to the new campaign, most recently being beaten by newly promoted Luton Town.

