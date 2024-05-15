Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City all given chance to sensationally hijack Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid still have not reached an agreement to sign Leny Yoro and this has opened the door for Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City to incredibly hijack the transfer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Yoro is one of the most coveted talents in Europe and for a long time Real Madrid have been in talks with his camp over a potential move. However, his prospective La Liga switch has not been confirmed yet and there are Premier League sides monitoring the situation.

A transfer hijack looks increasingly possible this summer and three of England’s biggest sides have taken a look at the Lille centre-half. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all scouted Yoro and looked at the terms for a potential deal.

Chelsea have been one of the most active for Yoro, as they try to find the world’s best young talent and build a squad of wonderkids. The project behind the club is centred around finding key talent and beating their rivals to their signatures.

Man Utd have been present at a number of the defender’s matches and taken a look at the qualities he possesses. However, they do have eyes for another top young centre-back. Indeed, Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton is a player that Man Utd are very big fans of and he is on the list of targets for the summer.

Man Utd do have a new brief that is similar to Chelsea, though they are keen on more experienced options who have played in the Premier League or at a top level for a sustained period. The Red Devils are also keen not to overspend and that may rule them out for Yoro at this stage.

Man City were present at one of his games earlier this season, but sources have played down their interaction and suggested the interest is not as concrete as the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea. However, that does not rule Man City out for a move, as they could lose some older players this summer, which would make room for Yoro.

Lille have been very strong with their asking price for Yoro and Madrid have been put off by huge figures which have been brought up in talks. While Lille would ideally like a huge £90million, TEAMtalk can reveal that a deal could instead be done for £50m.

It must be noted though that a £50m swoop for Yoro would still be a big risk, as he is an 18-year-old who has never played in the Premier League.

Yoro is being looked after by super-agent Jorge Mendes and his Gestifute agency, which means the player has very good connections to the world’s biggest sides.

