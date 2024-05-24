Exclusive: Man Utd, Chelsea in straight shootout for star winger, with new managers central to chase

Michael Olise will only consider moves to Manchester United or Chelsea, though which managers are at the helm will decide if he moves or not

Michael Olise will be one of the most talked about players in the summer. Not for nothing, the French winger is on the list of many English clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Red Devils – still waiting for offers for Antony and Greenwood in the same role – are leading the race for him, TEAMtalk can reveal, as they have already made several contacts with Olise entourage.

However, nothing has been decided, with the race for the attacker still open, especially because the £60m release clause – considered a fixed price, not negotiable, by Crystal Palace – is a fair price for many clubs.

Talks with Man Utd will continue in the next weeks, with Chelsea – as told – still interested in the player, but not willing to fight too much, given that they have other names in priority.

In any case, TEAMtalk sources state Olise will only entertain approaches from the aforementioned sides, so if it’s not United who get him, the Blues could up their pursuit.

Players such as Nico Williams are higher on Chelsea’s agenda: the Athletic Bilbao winger has a release clause set at €55m (approx £47m) and is gaining position on their list to strengthen the attack.

Winger transfers influenced by who’s in charge

About the market strategy, a lot will also depend on who will lead both Chelsea and United next season.

On this topic, the latter will make a definitive choice after the FA Cup Final, although the result against City does not seem to have much influence on the final decision, with Ten Hag likely to be sacked.

Recent reports have suggested that call has already been made, and the Dutchman will be given the boot after the match whatever happens.

Chelsea, who has already decided to separate from Pochettino, continue to consider the name of Roberto De Zerbi – among many others as Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna – a good profile for the future.

Backstory on Chelsea: in the last weeks, they also collected info on Thiago Motta, who decided to leave Bologna.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs’ new managers will want Olise – and if Chelsea’s will want Williams – so the futures of the pair might not be decided just yet.

