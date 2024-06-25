Exclusive: Man Utd in constant contact for Euro 2024 ace as Arsenal, Aston Villa lurk

Manchester United have held preliminary talks with Adrien Rabiot about a big summer move to Old Trafford, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces competition from Arsenal, Aston Villa and several other big clubs for the central midfielder, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Rabiot is currently unlikely to renew his contract with Juventus. Although their new coach, Thiago Motta, views him as an important player, Rabiot wants to maximise the earnings from his next contract. The three-year deal proposed by Juve, which is worth the same salary as his current contract, does not satisfy the player or his mother and agent Veronique.

As such, Rabiot and his entourage are on the hunt for a better offer, and this has forced Juve to chase Nice’s Khephren Thuram as a perfect replacement for him in midfield.

Rabiot is picking up plenty of interest from around Europe, particularly in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: TEN top stars from Euro 2024 being hunted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

While Liverpool were once again linked with the France star on Monday, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that it is actually Man Utd who are pushing hardest to land him. Man Utd are preparing for the potential exit of Casemiro and have been in constant contact with Rabiot as a result, especially in recent months.

Rabiot is towards the top of Man Utd’s wish list as they look to bolster the midfield, with Erik ten Hag a huge fan of him and urging Ratcliffe to make a move.

But the Red Devils are not alone in wanting to bring Rabiot to England. Newcastle United have included the 29-year-old on their long list of targets in case Arsenal-linked Bruno Guimaraes leaves.

Unai Emery wants a particular kind of midfielder to join Aston Villa and his two favoured options are Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi. But with ex-Arsenal man Guendouzi now likely to stay at Lazio, Villa are eyeing up Rabiot as a key objective instead.

Man Utd transfers: Update on Adrien Rabiot situation

Arsenal are also in the frame for the Euro 2024 ace. Gunners chiefs have discussed Rabiot internally as they prepare for life after Thomas Partey. It must be noted, however, that Rabiot is not top of Arsenal’s shortlist, as they also admire Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Youssouf Fofana of Monaco.

Further afield, Inter Milan are ready to give Rabiot the opportunity to stay in Italy. Inter view him as a quality free-agent solution and have already spoken to Veronique Rabiot about the finances required, even if Hakan Calhanoglu staying makes his arrival complicated.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, have spoken with Rabiot’s mother about him potentially returning to the French capital.

The Serie A and Ligue 1 title winner will make a final decision on his next move by the end of Euro 2024. As previously mentioned, Rabiot’s main objective is to maximise his last possible contract at the elite level, and he hopes to join the team that offers him the most in terms of salary.

READ MORE – Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window