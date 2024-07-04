Manchester United could be ready to obliterate their rivals in the chase for an outstanding Championship talent this summer after TT learned of their interest in the player.

Jaden Philogene is one of the most sought-after names this summer and has already seen a move to sign him from footballing giants Barcelona. However, that move fell apart as the Hull talent is determined to play in the Premier League and a number of clubs are keen on his services.

Things may take a surprising turn yet as Manchester United sources say he is a name that has been discussed at Old Trafford. There are no major moves to bring him to the English giants yet but he is a player on the radar of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team.

They would face huge competition if they were to move as sources have listed three other sides who are keeping tabs on his situation. The first being Tottenham, who are keen to add more talent and back manager Ange Postecoglou.

DIVE DEEPER: Transfer tracker: FIVE Prem clubs chasing left-backs as Man Utd eye Euro 2024 star; Liverpool get Robertson heir

They have already secured Archie Gray and are moving to sign up more young talent with Philogene joining Eberechi Eze on the club’s shortlist.

Crystal Palace also like Philogene and see him as a good replacement for the outgoing Michael Olise, who is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old is open to the move to Palace and contact has been made between the club and his agents.

Everton also in the mix for Hull standout

Everton are also looking at him and could make a move before the window closes but are cautious about spending over the odds as they are currently undergoing a takeover.

They are not under major pressure to sell any players but they must be cautious about spending to avoid PSR problems further down the line.

Hull are expecting further bids and they have accepted that they will lose their star man before the summer is over.

The Championship outfit hope to bring in a fee between £18-20 million pounds and that will allow them to strengthen their own squad ahead of another season in England’s second tier.

READ NEXT: Man Utd miffed as West Ham agree £40m centre-back deal to leave Ten Hag downbeat