Exclusive: Man Utd in dreamland as Palace set tempting Olise fee but attached conditions alert Chelsea

Crystal Palace are likely to accept £50million up front for Michael Olise as long as the add-ons in the deal ensure the total package reaches £65million, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Olise has scored more goals this season (9) than in any other campaign in his career. In just his third season of Premier League football, things are ramping up for the Crystal Palace winger.

The latest performance to put clubs on alert was a masterful two-goal outing against Manchester United during a 4-0 walloping by Palace.

If the Red Devils weren’t already considering going in hard for him – interest has been reported for some time – they surely will be after seeing first hand what he can do.

Chelsea are also in the mix, and are said to be willing to ship out Raheem Sterling in order to get the younger, more flashy winger.

For both sides and any others interested, they’d have expected to pay Olise’s release clause, reported to be £65million, which comes into play this summer.

And that seems a fair reflection of his skills and the fact he’s a homegrown player.

But now, Palace are making the transfer a more desirable one by doing away with that clause initially.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Chelsea ‘in contact’ over deal to sign top Man Utd target with Boehly intent on denying Ratcliffe

Palace to abandon release clause

Indeed, sources have informed TEAMtalk that the south Londoners would be willing to accept an up front fee of £50million.

They’ll do so providing the overall package reaches the £65million figure.

That should mean any interested side gets an easier route to the transfer – they don’t have to drum up as much money initially, and they could delay part of the transfer for later down the line.

For Financial FairPlay reasons, not having to pay the sum at once could be a help to interested clubs, particularly Chelsea given their need to sell before buying at the moment.

Which side looks to make the first move for Olise remains to be seen, but offers surely beckon now that the initial fee is a more tempting one.

READ MORE: The five Crystal Palace jewels and the clubs linked with their super-talents ahead of the summer window