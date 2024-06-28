Exclusive: Man Utd exploring most controversial signing in years as tactics to secure Leeds transfer are revealed

Manchester United are the latest big-name club to come calling for young Leeds United prospect Archie Gray, and TEAMtalk understands their interest has been registered alongside several other top clubs.

Leeds currently have one of the most exciting talents in England and are braced for bids from some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Gray is seen as a future England star and is being spoken about by most of the Premier League’s top six and some European giants.

Sources state that Manchester United have spoken about the teenage sensation alongside Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal. This would be quite a shock due to the fact the clubs hold a fierce rivalry but Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new team have their eye on the country’s top talents.

The teenager has established himself as a versatile player who’s always ready to put in a shift for his team and made 44 appearances for Leeds United last season, with most of those coming as a full-back.

He may have just turned 18 but Gray has already made over 50 first-team appearances for the Whites, with interest in his services growing steadily as he moved towards that milestone.

Having come up through the club’s ranks and being a boyhood Leeds fan, Manchester United would be an unlikely destination for Gray.

He has been a sensation at his boyhood club and supporters are desperate to see him stay beyond this summer and help the side get back to the Premier League. That is a distinct possibility as sources have given us the current situation of the 18-year-old.

Manchester United target happy at Elland Road but could consider move abroad

Firstly, he is extremely happy to be playing for the club he loves and is fulfilling his dream by playing at Elland Road.

TEAMtalk can reveal that there is every possibility he stays as he will only leave for the right opportunity and wants to be sure his next step is the correct one.

This would be an issue for United who firstly would likely be rebuffed by Leeds, as selling him to a rival would not go down well with supporters. Not only that, he would likely turn down the Red Devils because he is a Leeds fan and would not want to leave a bad taste in the mouths of the supporters that adore him.

Chelsea are extremely keen and Gray has been in many conversations and could be someone they move for before the window closes. That will depend on outgoings and they are also about to add another midfielder as they push to close a deal for Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

Arsenal and Manchester City have sent scouts to watch and had conversations about Gray but that is as far as their involvement goes at this stage. Don’t write off a move abroad as Borussia Dortmund are very keen and the work they did with Jude Bellingham is held in high regard by those close to the midfielder.

Gray has a huge future and nothing is decided for this summer, Leeds have him on a fresh deal that runs until 2028 and he will be guided by his parents in the next steps he takes.

