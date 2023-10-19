Exclusive: Man Utd keen on signing superb Inter Milan defender in January; £50m bid required for deal

Manchester United may be at the centre of the news for a multitude of reasons, from takeover updates to trouble with some of its stars, but the club are still pushing to improve their squad for the campaign ahead.

A shortlist of targets has been drawn up by Erik Ten Hag and the manager is very keen to bring in a number of players in the winter window.

Injuries have forced the recruitment team to find defensive cover for the manager and Ten Hag has green-lit several potential options.

One such player is Federico Dimarco, the left-back is admired by the United manager and has been shortlisted by the recruitment team.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that they have watched him on several occasions and are keen to do a deal in January.

The 25-year-old came through the academy at Inter and has spent his whole career with the Italian club. He has had spells on loan and was on the brink of an exit only 2 seasons ago after struggling for game time.

This season his fortunes have changed, however, and his form has been excellent. Dimarco has started every league game for his side, grabbing 3 assists in the process. Inter currently sit second in the table, two points behind fierce rivals AC Milan in the race for the Scudetto.

United will face competition for his signature with sources stating that they are not alone in the pursuit of the full back. Real Madrid have watched him and Napoli are also monitoring his situation.

READ MORE: Major Man Utd star finished, with January exit to UCL club on hugely unfavourable terms coming

Man Utd must spend £50m to sign Dimarco

Inter are extremely reluctant to sell Dimarco and are keen to tie him down to a new contact worth £5million a year, which would be a big rise from his current annual salary of £3million.

TEAMtalk sources state, however, there has been some frustration from the player’s camp as the last time he improved his wages was back in 2021.

United would be able to match any salary offer, but they do not have an unlimited budget for the January window, and Inter would demand a big fee for one of their key players mid-season.

The Italian international is contracted until 2026, meaning the three-time European champions hold the cards.

TEAMtalk sources close to the player have told us that a fee of around £50million could be demanded to secure his services. They fear a move to United could be scuppered by the strict budget currently in place at the English Premier League side.

The 14-time capped defender would be keen to speak to United, but there is no major desire to leave his boyhood club and any decision would be one he would make with serious deliberation.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool, Chelsea ready to fight for explosive Bundesliga striker pushing for January exit; Man Utd step up bid to sign £43m Inter defender