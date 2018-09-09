Paul Pogba’s brother Matthias could be on his way to Salford City, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Matthias Pogba, one of two older siblings of the Manchester United midfielder, could be brought back to the north-west with Salford keen to get their hands on the free agent.

Matthias, a striker, has experience of playing in English football before having spent spells with both Wrexham and Crewe. He has also had a spell in the Scottish game with Partick Thistle.

Most recently he was with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, and he had a trial with third-tier German side KFC Uerdingen earlier this summer, though now deal was announced.

Still a free agent, we can reveal big-spending Salford are exploring the possibility of bringing the player in as the club, co-owned by Manchester United legends Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville.

And news that Matthias could be moving to the north-west will boost United’s hopes of keeping his brother Paul.

The World Cup winner has been heavily linked with an exit from the club in recent months, with the midfielder doing little to convince people he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

But having his brother living and playing nearby will surely give United a timely lift, should Salford be able to pull off the deal.

Matthias’ twin brother Florentin is also a player, with the centre-half currently on the books of Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.