The Premier League’s top-six are in a huge battle to sign young Blackburn forward Vilius Piliukaitis, we can exclusively reveal.

The 17-year-old joined Rovers in the summer from the Lithuanian National Football Academy, but it was only an initial loan with Blackburn holding an option to sign him.

However, such have been the performances of Piliukaitis – Rovers now face a battle to keep hold of the teenager and their option could mean little if they can’t persuade the youngster to rebuff the advances of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Piliukaitis was Man of the Match in Blackburn’s 1-1 draw with Man City’s Under-18 side last month, and then followed that up by scoring twice and creating two against West Brom in a 4-1 hammering.

Now City, Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all biding to seal his signature.

Liverpool and Spurs were both keen on Piliukaitis before Rovers landed him, but now they are all set to go war over a player they feel is one of top prospects in in the EFL – having proved himself in the last few months.

A Rovers source confirmed: “Vilius has emerged as one of the best young players we have seen in years, they knew he was talented before he arrived but he is surpassed expectations massively and now it is little surprise that the interest is so high.”