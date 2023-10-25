Exclusive: Man Utd, Liverpool converge on new UCL defender entering his prime as Prem scouts take note

Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand is attracting the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

Both clubs are looking at possible defensive reinforcements in 2024 and are scouring the world looking for the best options.

Now TEAMtalk has learned that during their recent scouting trips to Europe, both Liverpool and Man Utd’s talent spotters have taken note of Le Normand and they like what they have seen.

As well as excelling for his current club in La Liga, the French-born player has recently become a Spanish international – landing his maiden call-up to the Spain squad earlier this year. He already has six caps to his name.

Le Normand began his career in his country of birth with Brest, but moved to the Basque Country in 2016. Initially, he developed with Real Sociedad’s B team, but he has been a senior player since the 2018-19 season.

This season, he is competing in the Champions League for the first time in his career; he has played in all three of La Real’s group matches so far.

About to turn 27 in November, Le Normand is approaching his prime years. Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this year that his release clause stands at €50m (£43.6m).

He is still under contract in San Sebastian until 2026 thanks to a renewal of his terms he agreed last July. All being well, he should pass the landmark of 200 appearances for La Real in the next couple of months, since he is currently on 190.

But if he continues to impress, he could have the chance to move on – potentially for a first taste of the Premier League.

