Exclusive: Man Utd, Man City in battle to sign top defensive prospect also on radars of Tottenham and Newcastle

Sam Curtis is wanted by man Utd and Man City (image from Irish Independent)

TEAMtalk can reveal that both Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to battle for top Irish defensive prospect Sam Curtis.

Currently with St Patrick’s Athletic in his homeland, the highly-rated Curtis has emerged as one of the top prospects in Irish football.

The 17-year-old defender is being chased by a host of clubs from England and is set to move this January after he helped St Pats to a third-placed finish in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

And TT can report that both United and City have already made contact about right-back Davis, who is understood to already be close to a full international call-up.

We can also reveal that the likes Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough are also showing an interest in Curtis.

City, meanwhile, are hoping to complete a double swoop on St Pat’s as they are also on the trail of his midfield team-mate Mason Melia. The 16-year-old has already enjoyed a trial at City.

As for Curtis, the young defender was named as Republic of Ireland Under-18 Player of the Year for 2022 at the FAI International Football Awards.

Despite his tender age, Curtis has already made 61 senior career appearances and has also scored three goals.

Great ball from Sam Curtis and an even better header from Mark Doyle! St. Pat's lead 1-0 at Dalymount.#LOI | #BOHPAT pic.twitter.com/2prUHhiNE6 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 20, 2023

The fact that he has already played that many senior games and is also pushing for a full Republic of Ireland cap shows both United and City that he must have a certain amount of maturity in his game, despite his young age. Indeed, Curtis also played in the Europa Conference League last season.

The two Manchester clubs are both on the lookout for top young talent for the future and Curtis certainly falls into that category.

This is very much one to follow.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe brutally tells £169m trio they can leave Man Utd immediately as new club is found for nine-season veteran