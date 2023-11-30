Exclusive: Man Utd race Man City, Chelsea and European quartet in hunt for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have joined Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the race for Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Brazil has a history of producing some of the world’s best talent and Estevao Willian is the latest to be coveted by Europe’s biggest sides. The 16-year-old, nicknamed “Messinho” due to his playing style, is a huge fan of Barcelona – the club where his illustrious namesake played for most of his career.

Barcelona are one of a number of top sides keen on his signature and have spoken with agent Angel Curry about a potential move for the teenage talent. The Catalans are understood to be the favoured option of the winger and sources say Camp Nou would be the dream move for him.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have all joined Barcelona in their admiration of his talent but now another major side has joined the race to try and sign the wonderkid.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the Brazilian youngster at the recent under-17 World Cup and have been left highly impressed by the winger. He has a £47million release clause in his current deal but it is unlikely clubs will have to meet the full clause to prise him away from his homeland.

Man Utd to copy Chelsea strategy

Palmeiras tied Estevao down to a new deal in April in a bid to earn as much as possible on any sale for their talent but the Link agency, who represent the wide man, negotiated the release clause into his contract.

This is something that will give sides hope of a deal in the future as it is likely he will not move to Europe until he is 18, much like his teammate Endrick who will join Real Madrid once he hits that landmark. Clubs would therefore have to wait until 2025 but would be getting a much more developed and rounded player.

New Man Utd part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is keen to replicate the design in place at Chelsea by building a side based around some of the best young players in football and building a future Man Utd capable of challenging for major honours.

This means the likes of Estevao are firmly on the radar of United but there is a huge challenge ahead to convince the best young players to pick them over others.

