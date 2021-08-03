EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd ready to sanction loan move for defender

Russell Martin’s first move at Swansea City manager is set to be a raid on Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

We understand that Martin has targeted a deal for Ethan Laird, a player he had at Milton Keynes Dons. The highly-rated 19-year-old defender has already played first-team football having featured in the Europa League in 2019.

Laird is just recovering from an injury he picked up at MK Dons – but he is nearing full fitness.

United were considering their options but they are ready to sanction a loan to South Wales with Martin, who knows the player well.

Atletico lining up replacement for United target

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing Kieran Trippier to Manchester United this summer and are lining up his replacement, claims a report.

United have been tracking the England full-back all summer. However, they have been patient in the pursuit of the former Burnley man.

Atletico have made it clear they will not let him leave without a fight. They have a €40m (£34.5m) exit clause in his deal and will seek as close to that as possible before letting him depart.

August 3 Transfer Chatter - Spurs' Coady approach, 12 months to convince Haaland and four-way race for Spaniard Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to link up again with Conor Coady, the world's biggest clubs now have 12 months to convince Erling Haaland to join them and a Premier League four-way race has begun over Real Madrid man, all in today's transfer chatter.

However, according to AS, Diego Simeone is resigned to losing the former Burnley man and has begun looking at replacements.

And one man who fits the bill is Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi.

The Italian outlet report that Atleti are hoping to lure the 30-year-old to Madrid. His contract expires in 2023 and, as per Nicolo Schira he has no future under Jose Mourinho in Rome.

Florenzi has been on loan at Valencia and PSG in the last two seasons and Florenzi has not gone to Portugal for Roma’s pre-season tour.

Atleti are expected to go after Florenzi if United come back with a serious offer for Trippier.

READ MORE: Doubts emerge surrounding timing of completion of major Man Utd transfer