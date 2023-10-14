Exclusive: Man Utd star Amad Diallo wanted at Sunderland again as Ten Hag reaches huge decision

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is willing to send Amad Diallo out on loan again with Sunderland eyeing a reunion

TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland are hoping to bring winger Amad Diallo back to the club in January – and the Black Cats are hopeful of a positive response from Manchester United over the Ivorian winger.

The 21-year-old winger moved to Old Trafford in January 2021 from Atalanta and in a deal that could ultimately set United back as much as €40m (£34m). Signing a five-year deal, he quickly make an impact for Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to blood the young winger in their Europa League campaign.

And in that first half-season at Old Trafford, Diallo made a total of eight appearances, scoring once in a Europa League tie against AC Milan.

After failing to build on that early promise, Diallo was sent on to Rangers during the latter part of the 2021/22 season, before returning to Old Trafford again in the summer.

Now with Erik ten Hag at the helm, the United boss decided to send the four-times capped winger to Sunderland in the Championship – and it was on Wearside where Diallo truly found his best form.

Indeed, the 21-year-old proved to be absolutely outstanding for Tony Mowbray’s side last season, proving to be one of the star players in the Championship, and with his 14-goal haul helping Sunderland to a sixth-placed finish.

That saw Sunderland qualify for the play-offs, though their hopes of a return to the Premier League were halted in the semi-final stage by eventual winners, Luton.

READ MORE: The top 10 dribblers in Europe in 2023-24: Eze, Sane, Cherki, Dembele

Ten Hag ready to let Amad Diallo depart Man Utd on loan

He returned to Old Trafford again in the summer, hoping to make an impression on Ten Hag. And the early signs were good with Diallo involved in the first-team’s pre-season campaign, only for a knee injury to cut short his chances.

Diallo is now nearing fitness and is set to return to training. And despite the fact he can’t move until January, Sunderland are hoping that they can strike an early deal to bring him back to Wearside.

And we can reveal United are ready to grant him permission to leave Old Trafford on loan again in January.

And while, at this moment in time they are not sure where he should go, the fact Diallo impressed so much on Wearside last term certainly stands the Wearsiders in good stead.

To that end, there is a confidence that Sunderland can win the race to sign the winger on loan for a second spell.

In his absence, Sunderland have made another strong start in the Championship and currently sit fourth in the table, with six wins, one draw and four losses in their 11 games played so far.

And there is no doubting that the additional injection of quality that Diallo would provide will further lift optimism on Wearside that a second push for promotion can be achieved.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd rocked after superstar picks up international break injury; internal investigation launched