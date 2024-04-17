Man Utd face Tottenham, Bayern battle for Everton star as Chelsea pursuit tees up £130m double move

Everton face a huge fight to keep star players Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, with sources providing TEAMtalk with the very latest information on the Manchester United and Chelsea targets.

Everton are busy preparing for the summer, but unlike those above them in the table they have to make plans for two different possibilities as their Premier League status is under serious threat.

One thing is for certain, however – no matter the league they end up in, there will be a battle to hold onto their star players.

Branthwaite and Onana are two players who are very much wanted by the top sides in England and beyond. Sources are confident that there will be moves on the cards for the pair when the summer window rolls around.

Both players have serious interest from the world’s top clubs and the opportunity to play in the game’s biggest competitions will be hard to turn down for both of the talents.

Man Utd are big fans of Branthwaite but the minimum £70million asking price is hard for them to swallow. Other defensive targets, such as OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, are looking far more attractive for the Red Devils.

DON’T MISS: How Jarrad Branthwaite compares to Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd consider blockbuster bid

However, Man Utd are absolutely not alone in their admiration for Branthwaite and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bayern Munich have taken a look from a distance. Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, has suggested the Englishman to his bosses at Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton are pointing to the £75m transfer of Wesley Fofana to highlight the high value of the centre-back, as they believe Branthwaite is just as good and can become a lot better than the Chelsea defender.

Amadou Onana could follow Branthwaite out of Everton

Midfielder Onana has had interest for a long time. Indeed, when he signed for Everton in the summer of 2022, those close to the player were surprised the Merseyside club landed his signature.

Barcelona are long-term fans of the Belgian international and have been clear that they would welcome him to the Camp Nou. Chelsea have also added him to their list and he ticks all the boxes for the London side’s recruitment model.

They are not the only two clubs who want Onana but they will have to pay at least £60m to land his services.

Again, the recent market dictates the price. Romeo Lavia’s £58m transfer to Chelsea is seen as a good example, and Everton recruiters state that Onana has more international and Premier League experience.

READ MORE: Fulham line up move for unwanted Chelsea star to replace key player with ‘offers’ from Man Utd, Tottenham