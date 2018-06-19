EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd, Spurs given Sessegnon lift as Fulham close on left-back

Fulham are targeting Swedish international Ludwig Augustinsson and have already contacted his club Werder Bremen, we can exclusively reveal.

The Cottagers want to bring in a left-back and they had been chasing Southampton’s Matt Targett, who finished last season on-loan at Craven Cottage and performed brilliantly for the west London side.

However, the Saints hierarchy are now of the mind to keep Targett and allow another left-back Sam McQueen to leave.

But the mere fact that Slavisa Jokanovic’s men are after a new left-sided defender is sure to ramp up the speculation that Ryan Sessegnon could be on the move again.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham have been strongly linked with a move for the 18-year-old, who had been tipped by some outsiders to gatecrash England’s World Cup squad.

The England Under-21 star, who can left left-back or left wing, is rated at £50million and has also been previously linked with Liverpool.

As for Fulham’s search for a new full-back, they are still in contact with Southampton over Targett – but they also have other irons in the fire and their top target is Augustinsson.

The highly-rated 24-year-old, who has previously been on Liverpool’s radar, joined Werder 18 months ago and has impressed in the Bundesliga, but now Fulham are ready to bring him to the Premier League.

