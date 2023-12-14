Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham all learn how to win Serhou Guirassy race as crucial factor emerges

Serhou Guirassy has caught the attention of half the Premier League, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, but winning his signature could come down to which club offers the most attractive personal package, TEAMtalk can reveal.

AC Milan are also contenders to sign Guirassy but the financial power of the English top-flight is likely to prove decisive in terms of winning the battle to sign him. Guirassy has emerged as a European Golden Boot contender on the back of a sensational start to the season with Stuttgart.

He has 16 Bundesliga goals – plus two more in the DFB-Pokal – and is emerging as one of the most attractive assets up for grabs in the January transfer market.

Incredibly the hotshot striker has a release clause of just £15million. But while that figure has propelled him to the top of many shopping lists across Europe, a new war is going to open up as clubs start to discuss personal terms.

Sources are indicating that the achievable transfer fee means plenty of clubs are interested – but if it comes to a wage war then it is almost certain that Premier League sides blow anyone else out of the water.

Milan have been tracking him over recent times as well as Borussia Dortmund but in the Premier League there is serious interest from at least a handful of clubs with Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford among those keen.

Intermediaries have been working on behalf of the striker to discover more about the opportunities that will be on offer in January and Guirassy has turned down the prospect of a new deal at Stuttgart, recognising this as an incredible chance to propel him onto a new level.

And with that in mind even clubs that have not watched him closely – including Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace – have been made aware of his availability in case they want to join the bidding battle.

Guirassy agents hoping for big contract offer

The release clause makes the first part of a transfer straight forward but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the second phase of a deal is going to become more tricky, as Guirassy and his representatives begin to compare the personal packages that will be on offer. And it is likely to prove off-putting to clubs on the continent.

Therefore, either Man Utd, Spurs or West Ham will have to put a hugely attractive contract on the table in order to win the race for the Bundesliga hitman.

Guirassy, 27, has been in sensational form with his confidence growing ever since he scored twice on the opening day of the season against Bochum.

He has bagged two hat-tricks this season and has been showing a variety of finishing techniques that make him a mouth-watering prospect for any club looking for fresh goal-power in the second half of the season.

