Exclusive: Man Utd transfer on with Moyes convinced he can reignite Harry Maguire fire at West Ham

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Manchester United in January, with the club keen to cash in on the centre-back and bring in reinforcements.

United are looking for £40million for their former captain and the club are confident that he will leave in the coming months, TEAMtalk understands.

There is a problem for Man Utd, however, as Maguire would rather stay at Old Trafford because he is concerned that leaving could see his minutes for England diminish.

It’s no secret that West Ham hold an interest in the 30-year-old and attempted to sign him in the summer. But despite seeing a £30m bid accepted by Man Utd, Maguire refused to negotiate personal terms with West Ham.

The Hammers’ interest in Maguire has not wavered, however, and TEAMtalk sources say they could make another attempt to bring him in this winter, with David Moyes convinced he can get him back to playing at his best.

Our sources state a deal could be struck for £35million as United face a defensive crisis and are extremely keen to bring in reinforcements in that area this winter.

Erik Ten Hag has no desire to use the England International as a key player within his squad, so would be more than happy to offload him.

Despite reaching 60 caps for the Three Lions and being consistent pick for Gareth Southgate, Maguire is potentially as low as fifth choice at Man Utd behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and even 35-year-old Jonny Evans.

West Ham on red alert as Man Utd plan Maguire sale

Maguire’s situation is not going to change despite his desire to remain at United. TEAMtalk sources believe the defender will be forced into a choice in January, and the Red Devils have made it clear that he is free to leave.

The former Leicester man has featured just three times for United in the Premier League this season and those opportunities only came because of injuries. It’s likely that without his teammates picking up knocks, Maguire would have not featured at all.

The £80million signing has received abuse from fans for months due to his poor performances. At times, it has been so intense that England manager Southgate has called on supporters to go easy on him.

Maguire’s mother also released a statement on social media, publicly defending her son and calling the level of criticism from fans and pundits “disgraceful.”

This is unlikely to change until he moves and is able to play in a system that allows him to show the form that earned him the mega-money move to Old Trafford in 2019.

As mentioned, Moyes is understood to be a huge fan of Maguire and believes he can bring the best back out of the exiled star at West Ham.

