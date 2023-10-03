Exclusive: Man Utd transfer to cost £60m, but Bayern, Barcelona circle after contacts confirmed

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong signed a new long-term deal until 2028 on Tuesday as the Bundesliga leaders seek to protect the value of one of their most prized assets.

Frimpong has been the subject of major interest over the past year from some of Europe’s biggest clubs while becoming a key player at Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen and one of the best young defenders in Europe. However, TEAMtalk understands his new deal is not expected to be an obstacle for a potential move in future transfer windows.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of his fellow Dutchman and signposted the ex-Manchester City youth product to his recruitment team during the summer window.

Nonetheless, a move did not come to pass as United instead pursued deals in more pressing areas, such as goalkeeper, central midfield and striker.

The new contract won’t halt Ten Hag’s pursuit of Frimpong, though his value has changed significantly.

Leverkusen are understood to want around £60m for the former Celtic player and Man Utd may struggle to meet the demands should they fail to get a cash injection from any potential new owner.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona both met with Frimpong’s agent to discuss a potential deal over the summer but nothing moved past that point. The 22-year-old remained a Bundesliga player when the summer window closed.

The new deal adds security for Leverkusen when the offers inevitably start to roll in next summer, thus allowing the club to fetch the highest fee possible. Frimpong’s previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Celtic clause adds wrinkle to Frimpong future

Leverkusen also face paying out a sell on clause of 15 percent to former club Celtic; part of the reason they did not sell in the summer was they were unwilling to lose out on a potentially big sum of money.

Any suggestion that the new contract will prevent an approach in the coming windows is understood to be misguided, TEAMtalk has learned.

It is instead seen as smart football business regarding one of the most exciting prospects in the European game.

Frimpong has been excellent for Leverkusen since his £10m move from Celtic back in 2021. He has made 103 appearances for the German club thus far, scoring 13 times, grabbing 23 assists and helping his side to the Bundesliga summit at present.

Frimpong was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign. The Dutchman also earned a place in the Bundesliga Players’ Team of the Season too.

