Exclusive: Man Utd way off Jarrad Branthwaite price tag despite agreement with Everton star

TEAMtalk can reveal rising star Jarrad Branthwaite is keen on swapping Goodison Park for Old Trafford but Everton and Manchester United are streets apart in their valuation of the in-demand centre-back.

It’s been a tumultuous year or two for Everton; what with repeatedly battling against relegation and receiving point deductions for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

The metaphorical dark storm clouds have gathered over the blue end of Merseyside, but out of the gloom, one 6ft 5in player from Wigton has emerged.

The 21-year-old was one of the Toffees’ players of the season in 2023/24 as he comfortably helped guide them to Premier League safety for another year.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed

His form earned him his first England call-up and cap, but he just missed out on Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for this summer’s Euros in Germany.

It certainly feels a long time ago since Everton signed him from Carlisle United in 2020, before having loan spells at Championship side Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie.

Undoubtedly, Branthwaite is one of the club’s biggest talents and now the youngster is a top target for Manchester United and their minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Everton and Man Utd in valuation impasse

TEAMtalk sources reveal that after making contact with the player’s camp, Man Utd and Branthwaite have agreed personal terms. However, a deal is further away than some reports have claimed.

Moreover, there is no official offer on the table yet from United and early discussions show both teams have wildly different valuations of the former Carlisle starlet.

Everton have been clear they want at least £70m for the England international and they will likely push for above that number when official talks commence. Conversely, United are only willing to go as high as £40m.

DEEP DIVE: Everton takeover: New consortium backed by Saudi royal launches bid for Toffees

Branthwaite is eager to move to Old Trafford this summer and even if he doesn’t link up with Erik ten Hag’s men, a transfer exit could be on the cards – such is the level of interest in him from multiple top sides around Europe.

The Toffees’ aim is to keep hold of Branthwaite and sources state they have no desire to sell unless they receive an offer they cannot reject. They have him contracted until 2027 and due to the fact there is no release clause they feel under no pressure to let him go.

Everton open to selling Branthwaite teammate

They would rather sell 22-year-old defensive midfielder Amadou Onana, who is likely to be the subject of a transfer bidding war from a host of Premier League sides.

The Branthwaite saga will roll on but Manchester United have work to do if they are to convince Everton to part ways with their star defender.

Incidentally, despite all the hype, Branthwaite was not dwelling on the transfer rumours circulating around him.

“You have just got to block it all out. I think if you focus on the outside stuff, you get distracted from what you need to do on the pitch,” he said in April.

While he is not getting carried away, Everton teammate and former United player Ashley Young was not shy in waxing lyrical about Branthwaite.

He said this week: “He’s literally playing above his years. He doesn’t take any prisoners, he wants to play football. He can tackle, he can head it and come up with a goal as well. He’s got all the attributes to be a great centre-half for many years.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: Everton line up deal for perfect Amadou Onana replacement after Sean Dyche demand