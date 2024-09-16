Mason Greenwood is in line to return to the international stage, though not with England

Former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has agreed to switch his international allegiance to Jamaica from England, TEAMtalk understands.

England interim boss Lee Carsley revealed before this month’s Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland that he ‘cannot consider’ Greenwood for selection for England, despite his prolific recent form for Marseille.

Greenwood left Manchester United for Marseille during this summer’s transfer window and the forward has enjoyed a flying start to life in France, winning the club’s Player of the Month for August after scoring five goals in four games.

Greenwood returned to competitive football last season after spending 18 months out of the game having been charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive behaviour in January 2022 after a series of harrowing images and voice recordings were shared online.

The charges were dropped in February 2023 by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses. Greenwood has denied any wrongdoing.

Greenwood made his only senior England appearance as a substitute in a Nations League game against Iceland in 2020, however, FIFA regulations allow players to switch allegiance if they have played fewer than four competitive matches before the age of 21.

With his path to an England recall seemingly blocked, Greenwood is set to continue his international career elsewhere and with Jamaica for whom he qualifies through his father.

New Reggae Boyz boss Steve McClaren is keen on offering Greenwood and other foreign-born stars an international lifeline and talks with Greenwood are understood to have progressed positively.

McClaren is keen to recruit a number of English-born players to switch to Jamaica as he looks to build a squad that can qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

How has Mason Greenwood done for England?

Greenwood has only received one full England cap playing just 12 minutes of a Nations League match away to Iceland.

He played 17 England Youth International across four age groups and scored three goals across those matches.

His off-field issues have ensured that he was unlikely to receive another England call. However, former England boss Gareth Southgate appeared to open the door for his return earlier in 2024.

“I think allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move but I have to say I have not tracked it closely,” said Southgate.

“I think at this moment in time it would be a big distraction for the team and let’s see where that leads next season.

“I would need to know more details about the whole thing before it was an option.”

Jamaican connection to the English game

Jamaica recently appointed Steve McClaren as their national team manager and the vast majority of most Jamaican squads at senior level are made up of players based in the Premier League or Championship.

McClaren is familiar with the striker from his time as Man Utd’s assistant manager to Erik ten Hag.

The former England boss is understood to have played a key role in convincing Greenwood to switch allegiances.

Jamaica are unbeaten in the Concacaf Nations League in two matches under McClaren.

The Reggae Boyz are six-time Caribbean Cup winners and have reached the World Cup once, taking part in France 1998.