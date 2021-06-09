EXCLUSIVE: Medical scheduled as Blackpool agree terms with Everton winger

TEAMtalk understands Championship new boys Blackpool have won the race to sign Everton winger Josh Bowler.

The 22-year-old joined Everton in 2017 when they snapped him up from Queens Park Rangers. Everton paid £1.5m, rising to £4.25m despite the wideman never making a Championship start for the Rs.

Now after four years, and a loan spell at Hull City he is leaving Goodison Park this summer. A host of clubs have made a move for Bowler, who is out of contract.

Bowler was a signing full of potential. And in 2019 David Unsworth was glowing in his praise of the player, he told Everton’s official website:

“Josh Bowler was terrific. We need to get the ball to his feet in the final third and that’s where you see his magic.

“He did great for both goals, he’s been out for a couple of weeks but that 90 minutes and the two assists will do him the world of good,” he said after a Premier League 2 match.

Bowler played six times in Premier League 2 last season, scoring three times and grabbing two assists.

Now Blackpool, having secured promotion to the Championship, have made their move and agreed terms with the player.

According to TEAMtalk sources the player is due to undergo a medical at Bloomfield Road.

Bowler joined the west London club in 2013 after being released by Fulham.

He signed his first professional contract in February 2017. He made his debut for Rangers in the 4-0 defeat at Norwich on the final day of that season.

Casey to follow at Blackpool

Leeds, meanwhile, could let young defender Oliver Casey leave amid links to Blackpool this summer.

The Tangerines are preparing for life back in the second tier, having clinched promotion via the play-offs on 30 May.

And coach Neil Critchley has identified Casey as player who can bolster his options.

As per BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, Casey is open to the switch in order to secure more playing time. The transfer to Bloomfield Road would be on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: Window opens for Everton as Crystal Palace talks with Nuno collapse