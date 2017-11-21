EXCLUSIVE: Michael O’Neill offered staggering £6million deal

Northern Ireland have offered Michael O’Neill a staggering new deal worth over £6million, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Irish FA have honoured an agreement with O’Neill to let him talk with the Scottish Football Association, who made a move for him earlier this week.

However, the Irish believe their offer will top anything Scotland can offer and our sources have told us they have offered O’Neill as six-year deal worth £1million to start with, rising to £1.2million.

Scotland are understood to be struggling to get to £1million – and Northern Ireland are hopeful their mega-offer will be enough to persuade him to stay.

However, one offer which Northern Ireland would struggle to match would be one from America.

USA are looking for Bruce Arena’s successor and O’Neill has emerged as a leading candidate.

Whilst the Irish have made their big offer, they are also making contingency plans for O’Neill’s successor and the two men who they have highlighted are St Johnstone’s Tommy Wright and Stephen Robinson of Motherwell.

Some sources linked O’Neill with the West Brom job on Monday evening, but we understand that to be wholly inaccurate.