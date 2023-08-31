Exclusive: Middlesbrough agree Lewis O’Brien deal with Nott’m Forest; Sierra Leone star Alex Bangura next

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest to sign Lewis O’Brien on a season-long loan deal, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The former Huddersfield player does not feature in Steve Cooper’s first-team plans, having spent a spell on loan with DC United last season. Back in training with Forest, Cooper has cleared the path for the 24-year-old to leave the City Ground.

Regularly linked with a move to Leeds United, the Whites have other targets on their agenda this summer – most notably Ranger star Glen Kamara – and have declined their chance to pursue a deal.

Instead, we understand O’Brien is now closing on a move to The Riverside, with Boro boss Michael Carrick hoping his signing can help the Teessiders overcome a difficult start to the season.

Per our souces, O’Brien will sign on a straight loan, with Middlesbrough not having any option to make the move permanent.

We also understand that Carrick’s side are also in advanced talks to sign Alex Bangura from Dutch side SC Cambuur.

Bangura has been a target for a number of Championship clubs this summer, including Preston and Swansea, but Boro are set to win the race for the left-back’s signature.

Sierra Leone international Bagura has impressed with over 50 top-flight appearances for Cambuur since joining from Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract at Cambuur and they are resigned to losing him following their relegation from the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

Boro are desperate to bolster their full-back options after losing loan star Ryan Giles earlier summer and they see Bagura who can slot straight into the side.

Boro are expected to be busy in the final hours of the window and have also already lined up deals for Leeds attacker Sam Greenwood.

