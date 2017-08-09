EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough agree sale of £12million midfield star

Atlanta have agreed terms with Middlebrough to re-sign midfielder Marten De Roon, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Dutch international joined Boro last season when they paid £12million – at the time their second most expensive signing ever.

De Roon enjoyed a good season in the Premier League, which saw him making his Holland debut and now he is leaving Boro following their relegation.

Garry Monk had been impressed with De Roon, but the chance to make a small profit on the player – which is what they are getting – will give the Boro boss the chance to go back into the transfer market, which he has already been active in having spent nearly £50million already this summer.

With De Roon going, Boro are actively looking at bringing players in and TeamTalk has already revealed that they are close to signing Birmingham defender Ryan Shotton.

They are also hopeful they will win the long-running battle to land Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo. They had also looked at his team-mate Ryan Kent – but with Philippe Coutinho’s future in doubt, he could now be needed for first-team duties at Anfield.

Chelsea’s Lewis Baker is also a target and could be used in the no 10 role, a role Boro have been short in since allowing Gaston Ramirez to join Sampdoria.